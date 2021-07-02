1,115 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram

1,647 recover, TPR at 8.8%; tight curbs for weekend

The district reported 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 1,647 recoveries on Friday. The test positivity rate dipped to 8.8%.

On Friday, 9,370 people were being treated for the infection in the district. Contact transmission accounted for 1,005 of the newly reported cases. Five more health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In all, 2,369 people were quarantined on Friday, taking the total number in quarantine to 37,084. As many as 2,984 people completed the prescribed quarantine period.

160 people booked

The City police booked 160 people on Friday for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 was invoked against 42 people. A total ₹55,500 was imposed as fine on 104 people who failed to wear masks and seven others who violated the physical distancing norms. Forty-three people were let off with a warning.

Tight restrictions will be in place in the capital city on Saturday and Sunday as part of the weekend lockdown measures, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

Only medical stores and shops selling milk, vegetables and essential food items will be permitted to open.

Hotels and restaurants are not permitted to operate take-away counters, but they can carry out home-delivery of food. Tea shops and street-side eateries are not permitted on both days.

70 check-points

Police teams will conduct COVID-19 protocol-related inspections in shops and establishments that are allowed to function.

Inspections will be carried out at entry points to the city. Seventy check-points have been arranged across the city, Mr. Upadhyay said. He urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the weekend.