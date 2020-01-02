The city Corporation will complete the works on 110 new storm water drains by March this year under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. Out of these, 70 storm water drains have already been completed over the past two years.

The civic body has given priority to areas of high waterlogging within the city for implementing the project.

“Once these works are completed, some areas which have been experiencing waterlogging even during light rain will be free of it. We had identified many such spots in Thampanoor, Kamaleswaram and Manacaud, among others. Drains have also been constructed in several bylanes, in addition to the main roads,” said an official co-ordinating projects under AMRUT.

The entire project is being implemented at a cost of ₹48 crore. An important works under this is currently on at the S.S. Koil Road, which has been witnessing flooding, even as situation improved in the rest of Thampanoor after Operation Anantha.

Slow progress

But, progress has been slow, due to the technical difficulties of shifting utility lines and the topography of the place, which requires more than just a storm water drain to solve the issue.

Another project under AMRUT, the sewerage network project covering the Kazhakuttam-Technopark-Medical College area, is also progressing.

Contractors reluctant

The project was also delayed due to reluctance of contractors to take up the work due to issues regarding road cutting. The Kerala Water Authority is the implementation agency.

The network will run through the whole of Kazhakuttam, leading to the Muttathara sewage treatment plant. Pumping stations will be set up along the way in the medical college area as well as in Pattoor.

“In the current phase, the main transmission line will be laid. The distribution lines to the sides will be constructed later under various other projects, as lesser funds are required for the same,” said the official.