11-day Bhagavatha Maha Sathram begins in Thiruvananthapuram

December 13, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 38th Akhila Bharatha Sreemad Bhagavatha Maha Sathram began here on Tuesday in an atmosphere of devotion amid recital of mantras, with Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai inaugurating the 11-day event.

Earlier in the day, pundits led by Guruvayur temple Tantri Chennas Dinesan Namboodiripad conducted a Dwadasanama puja to signal the start of the recital of Sreemad Bhagavatham. Later, an idol brought from Guruvayur was installed at Sri Vaikuntam Hall at East Fort, the venue of the event, and the ceremonial flag was hoisted.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Pillai stressed the importance of bhakti and dharma and pointed out that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had taken the oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita. Mr. Pillai mooted the idea of including Bhagavatham in the education curriculum.

Sathram samithi chairman R. Ramachandran Nair presided over the inaugural function. Member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, Swamy Gururatnam Jnanatapaswi, Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, and Swamy Adhyatmananda Saraswathy were among those present.

Oragnised by the Guruvayur Sreemad Bhagavatha Sathra Samithi, the Maha Sathram includes recital of the Srimad Bhagavatham with interpretation, lectures by eminent pundits, pujas, homams and cultural programmes.

More than 100 Hindu religious scholars from Kerala and other States are participating in the Maha Sathram.

