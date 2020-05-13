Thiruvananthapuram

1.09 crore saplings to be planted

The government has unveiled an ambitious programme to plant 1.09 crore saplings over a period of one year to enhance the green cover and protect the environment.

As many as 81 lakh saplings will be planted on World Environment Day on June 5. In the second phase from July 1 to 7, as many as 28 lakh saplings will be planted.

The Forest and Agriculture Departments together have prepared bulk of the saplings for the project. Another 12 lakh have been prepared under the employment guarantee programme. A meeting convened by the Chief Minister on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the initiative. About 75% of the saplings will be supplied to households free of cost.

