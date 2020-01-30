102nd Hindu religious meet from February 2

The 102nd Hindu religious meet organised by the Ayroor Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Maha Mandalam (HMM) will be held at Cherukolpuzha, near Kozhencherry, from February 2 to 9.

Huge pandal

P.S. Nair, HMM president, said work on the pandal for the meet had begun and it could accommodate 1,00,000 people.

Swami Adrisyakadu Sidheswara of Kolhapur Kaneri Madhom in Maharashtra will inaugurate the meet on February 2. Swami Chidananda Puri of Adwaita Ashram at Kolathoor will preside. Swami Prajnanananda Theerthapadar of Vazhoor Theerthapada Ashram will deliver the benedictory speech. Swami Ganapati Satchidananda Murthy of Avadhootha Ashram in Mysuru will inaugurate the valedictory meet on February 9.