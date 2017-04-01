10 tonnes plastic seized

The city Corporation has seized over 10 tonnes of plastic carry bags and non-woven polypropylene bags from the city since the ban on these bags came into effect on March 1.

Around four tonnes of the banned items was confiscated from Pothys departmental store on M.G. Road on Friday, during a raid conducted by one of the special squads deployed to enforce the ban.

Eight squads comprising four health inspectors each conducted checks on Friday following reports that some major firms continued to use plastic carry bags even a month after the ban was implemented.

The inspection was led by health supervisors P. Ajayakumar and P. Dharmapalan.

The Corporation, after deciding to impose a blanket ban on plastic carry bags on January 24, had granted over a month for traders to exhaust their existing supply of the said items.

Letters and notices were also sent by the Mayor and the Health Standing Committee chairman, informing them of the decision and requesting them to shift to sustainable alternatives.

Nonetheless, many shops from where the Corporation’s squads had seized plastic carry bags earlier reverted to packing goods in plastic carry bags.

Raids to continue

Mayor V.K. Prasanth has said that the squads would continue raids. Action would be taken against traders who refuse to comply with the ban, including revoking their licences, he said.