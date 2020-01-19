10 persons fined for dumping garbage

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has imposed hefty fines on several people who were caught dumping garbage on the public roads.

The squad led by the health inspector of the civic body collected ₹15,550 as spot fine from 10 persons caught red-handed while dumping waste in various places under the Nanthancode health circle office, including Nanthancode, Pattom, Marappalam, Netaji Bose Road, T.K. Divakaran Road, Ambalamukku, and Kanaka Nagar.

The squad was led by health inspector S.S. Minu and junior health inspector Aji R. The littering was observed between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The individuals had paid the fine and were issued receipts, the authorities said. The Corporation also slapped a fine of ₹2,000 on LIC, Pattom, for burning plastic waste.

The civic body has deployed staff in various locations for discouraging individuals and establishments from dumping garbage in public spots and waterbodies. The control room (Health) of the corporation is part of the effort. Health inspectors had been issued walkie-talkies as part of the exercise.

Kitchen bins

The Corporation had distributed kitchen bins for free to households and established common collection facilities for plastic and glass waste and used bags and footwear. Mayor K. Sreekumar urged the public to utilise these facilities and warned of stern action against people who dump garbage on roads and other public places.

Special squads will be formed under the zonal and health inspector offices of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to apprehend litterbugs, the Mayor said. Earlier this week, a team led by the Health standing committee chairman I.P. Binu had stopped a vehicle transporting chicken waste and fined ₹25,000.