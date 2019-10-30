10 bitten by stray dog at Karamana and Chala

Around 10 persons in Karamana and Chala areas came under the attack of a stray dog, suspected to be rabid, on Tuesday morning.

During a three-hour period from 6 a.m., the dog bit people who were out on the street, including a newspaper agent and a school student. Stray dog attacks were also reported from Chakka as well as Chellamangalam on Tuesday. The injured got treatment at the General Hospital.

It is after a long gap that such a series of dog bites have been reported from the capital city. The first to be bitten was newspaper agent Binu Prakash, near the Kavil temple in Valiyasala.

School student Akash was attacked by the dog near Aryasala. Later, Velayudhan, an employee at a private security firm and Jharkand native Zaheer Ansari also came under attack.

Most bitten on leg

Most of them got bitten on their legs, while one person got a bite on his arm.

According to the city Corporation’s Veterinary doctor Sreerag, some residents from Chakka had alerted the civic body regarding dog bites in the area on Tuesday.

“Our dog catchers caught five stray fogs from the area, all of whom have been bitten by one dog, which has remained elusive. On Wednesday, we will launch a wider drive in areas from which such cases have been reported. Since last month, a few cases of minor dog bites have been reported. Since it was the mating season last month, the dogs were found in groups and the possibility of them biting people was more. Today’s series of bites could be a case of a rabid dog. Once such dogs are caught, we send the samples to the testing facility in Palode,” he said.

Since June last year, the city Corporation’s team has sterilised more than 3,000 stray dogs. In addition, a team of the Kudumbashree is also involved in sterilising.