Thiruvananthapuram

‘Smart’ meters for water, power launched

Smart water and electricity meters, the first cloud-based, consumer-level Internet of Things (IoT) products in India, were launched here under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K), Technopark, on Thursday.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth and Town Planning Committee chairman Satheesh Kumar attended the launch to witness a live demonstration of the products.

The working model of a Smart water meter was demonstrated by a joint team of students from IIITM-K and IET chapter, Department of Electrical Engineering, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

The meter records the volume of water flow and conveys it to a remote database. This can transform the existing way of piped water management and also help identify water loss, theft, and pilferage within the public water distribution system.

The group has also devised a smart electric meter, which carries out a similar function.

According to them, such devices are essential components of a ‘smart city.’ They have applied for patenting the technology for the smart meters, and are planning to set up a company called Diameter.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:06:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/%E2%80%98Smart%E2%80%99-meters-for-water-power-launched/article16085070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY