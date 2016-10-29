‘Smart’ meters for water, power launched

Smart water and electricity meters, the first cloud-based, consumer-level Internet of Things (IoT) products in India, were launched here under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K), Technopark, on Thursday.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth and Town Planning Committee chairman Satheesh Kumar attended the launch to witness a live demonstration of the products.

The working model of a Smart water meter was demonstrated by a joint team of students from IIITM-K and IET chapter, Department of Electrical Engineering, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

The meter records the volume of water flow and conveys it to a remote database. This can transform the existing way of piped water management and also help identify water loss, theft, and pilferage within the public water distribution system.

The group has also devised a smart electric meter, which carries out a similar function.

According to them, such devices are essential components of a ‘smart city.’ They have applied for patenting the technology for the smart meters, and are planning to set up a company called Diameter.