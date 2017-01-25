‘Minister promises entry for women at Agasthyakoodam’

Representatives of women’s organisations, who met Forest Minister K. Raju at his office here on Tuesday, have said that he has promised to accord permission for women to take part in the Agasthyakoodam trek.

According to activist M. Sulfath, representatives of Anweshi, Pennoruma, Wings Kerala, and Theeradesa Mahila Vedi were called for a discussion by Mr. Raju.

“The Minister has assured us to permit trekking to the peak by women during the ongoing season. A government order is expected to be issued at the earliest. Details regarding the booking facility for women are also likely to be provided soon,” she said. Divya Divakar, Magline, V.R. Biji, and C.K. Hameeda, representing various organisations took part in the discussion.