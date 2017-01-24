‘Grave charges’ against Principal

Grave allegations were raised against Principal Lekshmi Nair at a hearing of a committee of University of Kerala Syndicate members, which commenced its two-day fact-finding mission at Law Academy Law College on Monday. Many allegations were found to have “substance prima facie.”

The panel, led by convener of the Syndicate’s affiliation standing committee R. Rajesh Kumar, heard the grievances raised by around 70 students, predominantly women, and nearly 20 parents.

A committee member said all allegations, some of which were “shocking and serious,” were against Dr. Nair. “Many students accused the Principal of discriminating on the lines of religion, caste, and even skin colour. Remarks with sexual innuendos were attributed to her,” he said.

An oft-repeated complaint pertained to the awarding of internal marks. The complainants alleged that the prescribed norms were being violated with internal marks not being published prior to the examinations. Though rules did not provide for revising marks, the Principal used to do so in a partial manner, they said.

The panel observed that the college failed to adhere to a UGC norm that made mandatory the setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism. The absence of an authority that could address contentious issues in an impartial manner has denied students the facility to register their complaints, a source said.

The exercise will continue on Tuesday and the committee is likely to hear the views of the Principal and the faculty. Documents pertaining to students’ attendance and internal marks will be scrutinised. A physical examination of the campus, including women’s hostel, is also likely. The panel will also take up complaints emailed to the university.

Meanwhile, college director N. Narayanan Nair alleged that certain forces were trying to tarnish the institution’s reputation. The management’s two attempts to initiate talks with the students did not materialise. He said the demand for the Principal’s resignation could not be accepted.