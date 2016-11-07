‘Gleanings’ released

‘Gleanings,’ a collection of poetry by former Chief Secretary and poet M. Mohan Kumar, was released at a function here on Sunday. The poems in ‘Gleanings,’ his eighth book, revolve around the theme of bereavement. Some express the despair of losing a loved one, while some others talk of the breaking of old orders.

‘Gleanings’ was released at a meeting of Poetry Chain on Sunday, with former bureaucrat P.G. Muralidharan presenting a copy to poet Gopikrishnan Kottoor.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kottoor said that the essence of this collection was captured in a verse from one of Mr. Kumar’s earlier collections: ‘ We missed much/ but we knew the joy of sudden snow’ .

Mr. Kottoor said that Mr. Mohan Kumar’s extreme passion for poetry and his impeccable craftsmanship had ensured that he had come a long way from Pearl Diver , his first book.

Powerful imagery

Mr. Kumar’s poems stand out for their beautiful and powerful imagery and their sharp observation of people, Mr. Muralidharan said.

Mr. Mohan Kumar has contributed poetry to various literary journals, including Earthen Lamp Journal, Kavya Bharati, and the online journal Spark. He has also published a collection of short stories, Turning point and other stories .