‘Conspiracy by business lobby’

Former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has accused a lobby eyeing on the State’s resources and attempting to establish its clout in the industries sector targeting him for thwarting their moves through interventions within four months.

Making a statement in the Assembly on Monday following his resignation, Mr. Jayarajan said 41 public sector undertakings in the State had incurred a loss of Rs.1,739 crore and only 10 were making profit. He had made an earnest bid to turn them around by doubling their production and professionalising their management. These included Malabar Cements Limited and Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited. The cement cartel was upset.

An industrial lobby outside the State that had been eyeing the PSUs, including Alind in Kundara, was upset and started targeting him, Mr. Jayarajan alleged. Appointments were made in compliance with the rules and regulations.

Appointments were made as per the list prepared by the Restructuring and Internal Audit Board, he said.

The government does not have a manual for appointing a managing director in the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises. Qualification for the post too has not been specified. Rules and precedents have not been violated. After deciding to appoint Sudhir Nambiar, the government was waiting for the Vigilance report. But Mr. Nambiar sought more time to join and hence his appointment was cancelled. Same was true in the case of other appointments that had triggered a row, Mr. Jayarajan said. He accused the Opposition of targeting him for the setback it suffered in the self-financing college agitation.

He said that he quit to uphold the high moral and ethical values cherished by the CPI(M) and the LDF.

