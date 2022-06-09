Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology to be inaugurated tomorrow

Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology to treat cancer patients will formally start functioning from the Yenepoya University campus in Deralakatte on Saturday.

Built with one time grant-in-aid by the Tata Trust, the institute, which is spread over 36,000 sq. ft, is offering comprehensive treatment to cancer with help advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities, said Yeneopoya Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor and Cancer Surgeon M. Vijayakumar here on Thursday.

Dr. Vijayakumar said the Yenepoya Medical College Hospital through its Cancer Care Centre has been treating cancer since 2016. The centre has been providing cancer treatment at an affordable cost for those with Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka card holders and others.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar will formally inaugurate the new institute.