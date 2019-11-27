ZP’s plea to govt. on special financial package

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat in its general meeting here on Tuesday resolved to urge the State government to extend the special financial package announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to the flood victims in August also to the victims who have suffered due to heavy rain in September and later.

Post-August downpour victims at present are eligible for less relief than the package announced by the Chief Minister. R. Selvamani, Chief Executive Officer of the panchayat, told the meeting that he will bring the resolution to the government’s notice.

The district administration has completed the process of providing interim relief of ₹10,000 to people who lost their dwellings completely, he said. In addition, the house rent to those forced to take shelter elsewhere have been given, the CEO said.

Referring to the construction of houses by the flood victims, Planning Officer Madhu Kumar said that of the 621 cases approved by the Deputy Commissioner, 22 beneficiaries have completed laying the foundation for their new house, while three houses have reached the lintel stage and 24 families have completed minor repairs to their houses.