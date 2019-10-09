ZP to write to Deputy Commissioner on airport at Othinene

President of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat Dinakar Babu has said that the Zilla Panchayat would write to the Deputy Commissioner on the issue of construction of an airport at Othinene in Udupi district.

He was chairing a meeting of the Zilla Panchayat Planning Committee here.

Earlier, Janardhan Tonse, ZP member, said that the land at Othinene village near Byndoor was best suited for construction of an airport for Udupi district and this proposal should be considered.

Plastic for road

Mr. Babu directed the officers of the Zilla Panchayat Engineering Division to think of constructing a Zilla Panchayat road in the district with plastic material as a pilot project.

He said that though the Zilla Panchayat had disposed of the plastic material collected at the Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) units in Udupi district in a scientific manner, there were still 20 % of plastic waste material remaining at these units.

There were some examples of plastic waste being used for the construction of roads in the country. There was an organisation in Hyderabad which constructed roads using waste plastic material, he said.

A team of officers from the district should go on a study tour to Hyderabad. After the study, if feasible, the construction of a road belonging to the Zilla Panchyat with plastic waste could be taken up as a pilot project, he said.

He directed the officers to take steps to increase the groundwater level in all gram panchayats and also to provide sites to those not having sites.

Notices should be issued to beneficiaries who had been given sites years ago but had still not constructed houses on them, Mr. Babu said.

Raghupati Bhat, MLA, Sheela K. Shetty, vice-president of the Zilla Panchayat, Preeti Gehlot, CEO of the Zilla Panchayat, and other department heads, were present.