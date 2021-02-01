ZP members asked to address drinking water issues in their constituencies

Affirming the commitment of the State government in providing safe drinking water to people in the State, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa on Sunday asked zilla panchayat members to address drinking water issues in their respective constituencies.

Inaugurating the ₹ 62-crore multi-village drinking water supply projects of Narikombu and Sarapady villages in Bantwal taluk, Mr. Eshwarappa said that every citizen in this county should get drinking water round the clock. The multi-village drinking water supply projects taken up in Narikombu and Sarapady villages were among the drinking water schemes of the State government to realise the task of providing drinking water to all citizens. Water from lakes, rivers and vented dams is being tapped to ensure supply 24 x 7, he said.

Appreciating the way the multi-village drinking water supply schemes are being effectively implemented across the State, Minister for Muzrai, Backward Classes and district in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary said that every poor citizen should get the benefit of this scheme. Politicians should use democratic means to get facilities for people.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik U. said that the multi-village drinking water supply scheme for Narikombu and 38 adjoining residential areas is worth ₹ 22.55 crore, while the scheme for Sarapady village and 95 adjoining residential areas is worth ₹ 38.7 crore. The two schemes cover 30 of the 39 gram panchayats in Bantwal Assembly constituency. Work on the project to provide water to the remaining villages and areas under Ullal City Municipal Council and Kotekar Town Panchayat from the Netravathi is on, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shantigodu, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani and Chairman of KEONICS Harikrishna Bantwal participated in the event.