ZP looking for agency to dispose of multilayer plastic

Stating that the disposal of multilayer plastics particularly biscuit and chips packets was a matter of concern, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani on Monday said the ZP was yet to find agency that can process such plastic.

During the discussion on solid waste management at the ZP general meeting here, Mr. Selvamani said plastics, except for multilayer plastics, are taken by scrap dealers. In North Karnataka, multilayer plastics are taken by cement factories and burnt. In Dakshina Kannada, he said, the multilayer plastic cannot be used by thermal power plant as its burning will lead to emission of harmful gases.

Mr. Selvamani said ZP was looking for agencies to process multilayer plastics. “Several agencies have evinced interest, but none have come forward so far,” he said and that added a few days ago, an Aurangabad-based agency evinced interest. The agency has sought a certain quantity of multilayer plastics every day for its processing unit.

Member P. Dharanendra expressed the need for the policy statement for each panchayat about solid waste management and disposal. Another member Sucharitha Shetty said panchayats should make use of space in government schools and other government buildings for stocking plastic waste.

Several members raised their voice against reported slacking in the work of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. in setting up drinking water dispensing units in villages. Of the 47 works allotted, the KRIDL has completed only 37 and there were lacunae in the remaining 10 works. “When such is the slack, why should the government allot works related flood relief to this agency,” questioned ZP member M.S. Mohammed.

President Meenakshi Shanthigodu presided over the meeting.

Do political parties fund development?

Objecting to party hoardings and banners for development works, ZP member K.K. Shahul Hameed on Monday sought to know whether political parties granted funds for development works.

“Of late, I find banners of political parties for programmes laying foundation stones (for development works). Do BJP, Congress and JD(S) provide funds for development,” Mr. Hameed asked ZP CEO R. Selvamani. “I have photographs of several such programmes held recently,” he added.

Countering Mr. Hameed, ZP member from BJP Koragappa Naik said there was nothing wrong for party supporters to have banners. “You do not have party banners on the stage. Party supporters can have banners outside,” he said.

Another BJP member said they were following what Congress had done in the earlier term. To this, Mr. Hameed said there has not been a single instance of such exhibition in Belthangady.