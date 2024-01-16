GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ZP CEO directs officials to address domestic violence cases on priority

As many as 170 cases of domestic violence and 36 cases of dowry harassment were pending in the district, says K. Anandh

January 16, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh on Tuesday directed officials concerned to take domestic violence cases seriously and make every effort to get justice to women victims.

He was chairing a meeting of various coordination committees of the Women and Child Development Department on the ZP premises. Pointing out that over 170 domestic violence cases were registered in the district, Dr. Anandh asked the department to hold inquiries at the Santhvana Kendras and ensure justice to the victims.

He said the department should extend necessary legal assistance to domestic violence cases pending before courts. Officials should give priority to cases at the trial stage, the CEO said. Dr. Anandh asked the police department to conduct speedy investigation into 36 cases of dowry harassment registered in the district. Of these, 30 were under investigation, he said.

The CEO told the industries department to take steps for providing food safety certificate, packing and branding for food products made by women self-help groups in the district. Priority should be given to encourage SHG members involved in production activities than lending them loans, he felt.

Toy Train

Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Usman told the meeting that the department was awaiting safety certificate from the Railways to resume the Toy Train service at Kadri Park in Mangaluru city. Stating that the department was maintaining the Toy Train, he said the service had to be stopped due to technical glitches.

Now the train was repaired through the tender process and the services would resume after the safety certification. The department has written to the Palakkad Railway Division in this regard, he said.

District Health Officer Thimmaiah, Additional Superintendent of Police Dharmappa and others were present.

