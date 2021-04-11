Zero tolerance to violation of norms: DC

Mangaluru

11 April 2021 07:52 IST

‘Those in essential services will be allowed to take their vehicles during curfew’

Restrictions placed following ‘Corona curfew’, in force till April 20, will strictly be enforced and wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing is must in public places, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday.

Chairing the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Rajendra said the district administration will strictly enforce all the guidelines laid down by the State government to prevent second wave of COVID-19 infection. Only those with health emergency and those belonging to essential services, food delivery and working on night shifts will be allowed to take their vehicles during corona curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. These persons should possess a valid identity card and other related documents.

Panchayat development officers, ASHAs, and anganwadi workers in GPs have to keep track of COVID-19 positive patients who are in home quarantine and ensure they follow guidelines. They should also encourage those aged 45 and above to take the vaccine, he said.

