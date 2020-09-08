Zero tolerance to drug abuse, says DG&IGP

MANGALURU

08 September 2020 21:03 IST

Govt. has given a free hand to police to deal with drug peddlers: Praveen Sood

The police drive against drugs racket will continue all over the State. The police have adopted zero tolerance to end the menace, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood said in Udupi on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting of senior police officials of Udupi district, he said that the government has given a free hand to the police to deal with drug peddlers. There is a need to free the State from drug abuse. The Chief Minister and the Home Minister have given clear instructions to the police to act tough against drug peddlers.

Mr. Sood said that he has instructed senior police officials to deal sternly with drug peddlers.

He said that there is a racket in not only soft natural drugs but also in synthetic drugs in the State. Police officials have been asked to take action against drug abuse, including instances of mixing drugs with chocolates and various drinks.

Mr. Sood said that drug menace is not just restricted to Bengaluru which is one of the hubs. The menace is rampant in other parts too, including Mangaluru. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner will give comprehensive information on the drug racket involving celebrities after completing the ongoing inquiry.

Dearness allowance

He said that dearness allowance and travel allowance pending to be paid to police personnel from April to August will be paid within a month. Funds for the purpose have been released.

He said that discussions are on whether an all-in-one emergency helpline number, 112, introduced in Bengaluru, can be extended to all the entire State.

Mr. Sood said that he has been touring the State for the last two months to review the functioning of the police who have carried out good work during the lockdown and then, in dealing with the COVID-19 situation.

Foreign players

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru later in the day, Mr. Sood said that drug trafficking is an international phenomenon. Some foreigners who had overstayed in the country are also involved in it. At the same time, such foreigners are engaged in cyber crime and prostitution. The police are investigating drug-related cases from all angles.

Referring to the Bengaluru drug racket case, he said: “There is nothing called ‘high-profile’ people. All are equal in the eyes of the law. No one (involved in the racket) will be spared.”

He said that the police are already taking action against drug trafficking. But there should be a concerted effort by all to end the consumption of drugs. “There should be a collective effort by parents, teachers, students, media, non-government organisations and others to end consumption of drugs,” he added.