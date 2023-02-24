ADVERTISEMENT

Zero tolerance against corruption, says new Police Commissioner

February 24, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain (Right), new police Commissioner of Mangaluru, intracting with officers at the Commissioner’s Office in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain who took charge as the Commissioner of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate on Friday said that there will be zero tolerance against corruption in the Police Department.

In an informal chat with presspersons on the occasion, he said that police in stations should not give scope for any sort of corruption. He said that illegal activities if any under the Commissionerate will be dealt with seriously.

The Police Commissioner said that he will discharge his duties with the cooperation of all. He had worked in Dakshina Kannada earlier as a probationary IPS officer. Mangaluru has developed a lot since then, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 2011 batch IPS officer was earlier Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City. He was also the Superintendent of Police of Chamarajnagar and Vijayapura and had worked in Karnataka State Reserve Police and Anti Corruption Bureau.

Born in Rajasthan Mr. Jain grew and had his education in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US