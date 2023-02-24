HamberMenu
Zero tolerance against corruption, says new Police Commissioner

February 24, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain (Right), new police Commissioner of Mangaluru, intracting with officers at the Commissioner’s Office in Mangaluru on Friday.

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain (Right), new police Commissioner of Mangaluru, intracting with officers at the Commissioner’s Office in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain who took charge as the Commissioner of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate on Friday said that there will be zero tolerance against corruption in the Police Department.

In an informal chat with presspersons on the occasion, he said that police in stations should not give scope for any sort of corruption. He said that illegal activities if any under the Commissionerate will be dealt with seriously.

The Police Commissioner said that he will discharge his duties with the cooperation of all. He had worked in Dakshina Kannada earlier as a probationary IPS officer. Mangaluru has developed a lot since then, he added.

The 2011 batch IPS officer was earlier Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City. He was also the Superintendent of Police of Chamarajnagar and Vijayapura and had worked in Karnataka State Reserve Police and Anti Corruption Bureau.

Born in Rajasthan Mr. Jain grew and had his education in Chennai.

