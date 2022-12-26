Yuva Shakti Kendra proposed at Pilikula: M. Mohan Alva

December 26, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MOODBIDRI (DAKSHINA KANNADA)

The Bharath Scouts and Guides, Karnataka, will build ‘Yuva Shakti Kendra’ on its 15 acres of land in the Pilikula Nisargadhama in a year’s time, said M. Mohan Alva, Chief Commissioner, Bharath Scouts and Guides, Dakshina Kannada, here on Monday, December 26.

Talking to reporters, Dr. Alva said there was lack of space in the district for holding camps of National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme and other voluntary organisations. Police and other law enforcement agencies also need space for holding their training and other sessions.

Dr. Alva said new Yuva Shakti Kendra will meet the needs of these organisations. The new Kendra will be developed to accommodate about 1,000 volunteers. “The new Kendra will be built at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore. I will ask donations from corporate bodies and other philanthropists,” he said.

Dr. Alva said that it has been proposed to make use of vacant lands of Bharath Scouts and Guides in Belthangady, Udupi and other parts of the State for creating training and other facilities for Scouts and Guides.

63,000 volunteeers

Dr. Alva said 63,000 scouts, guides, rovers and rangers, their trainers from across the country and few from abroad have taken part in the six-day long Cultural Jamboree that concluded on Tuesday. Apart from these volunteers, people, including several school children, from across Karnataka participated in the event.

Around ₹40 crore has been spent for holding the Jamboree for which State Government has given ₹10 crore. “We hope the remaining amount will be released shortly,” said Dr. Alva, who is Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation in whose institutions the Jamboree is being held.