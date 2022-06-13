Yuva Morcha working to ensure BJP win in Assembly elections, says Kateel

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking at a Yuva Morcha conference at Sparsha Kala Mandir in Bantwal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

State president of the BJP and Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel exuded the confidence on Sunday that the BJP will win 150 seats in the Assembly elections next year.

Speaking at a programme of the party’s Yuva Morcha at Bantwal, Mr. Kateel said that the Yuva Morcha members of the party are working in unity to ensure the victory of the party candidates in the next elections.

Taking on the Congress, Mr. Kateel said that it is a gang of corrupt persons and its State unit president and the family of its high command are facing corruption charges. Its State unit president is out on bail, he said.

Mr. Kateel said that if the Arkavathi scam is exposed, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might have to go to jail.

The programme in Bantwal was a district level valedictory of the party’s Vikasa Tirtha motorbike rally.

State president of the Yuva Morcha Sandeep Kumar, Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik U. and president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri spoke.