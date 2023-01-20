ADVERTISEMENT

YPR-Murdeshwar Weekly Express to offer 17 more services till May-end

January 20, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway (SWR) has extended the periodicity of Train Nos. 06563/ 06564 Yeshwantpur-Murdeshwar-Yeshwantpur Weekly Special Express (Train on Demand) till May-end providing total 17 services each.

A notification from SWR here said the services were to end by this month-end as per earlier notifications. However, the Railways has decided to extend the periodicity for four more months, said the January 20 notification. They would operate to the existing timings, stoppages, composition, fare structure and maintenance patterns.

Accordingly, Train No. 06563 would operate from Yeshwantpur on February 4, 11, 18 and 25; March 4, 11, 18 and 25; April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and May 6, 13, 20 and 27. Train No. 06564 would operate from Murdeshwar on February 5, 12, 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and May 7, 14, 21 and 28.

During this period however, linen material (blankets, etc.) would not be provided to passengers (travelling air-conditioned coaches), the SWR added.

Coach augmented

A release from SWR meanwhile said Train Nos. 16585/586 at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Teminal, Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru Express via Mysuru would permanently be augmented with one First Class AC coach. While Train 16585 gets the additional coach from January 23, Train 16586 gets it from January 24.

