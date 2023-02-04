YouTuber Arpith arrested in hit-and-run case in Mangaluru

February 04, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru Traffic North police on Saturday, February 4, arrested YouTuber Arpith of “Mad in Kudla” fame in connection with a hit and run case in Padupanambur in which two persons died on January 31.

According to police, Bablu, 23, Achal Singh,30, and Aneesh,42, were going in truck that was bound to Kerala from Madhya Pradesh. At Padupanambur, the truck was parked by the roadside as a tyre turned flat and all the three got off the vehicle to replace the tyre.

As they were replacing the tyre, a car bound towards Mangaluru came in rash and negligent manner. The car sped away after hitting Bablu, Singh and Aneesh. Bablu died on the spot, while Singh died on February 2. Aneesh was undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said.

The police traced the car allegedly involved in the incident and arrested the driver Arpith, 35, for the offence punishable under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code on Saturday, February 4. He was then released on bail at the police station.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said police is looking whether Arpith can be booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.