Youths should adapt to teachings that open up one’s minds: Dinesh Gundu Rao

January 12, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Youngsters should not restrict their curiosity and adapt to teachings that open up one’s mind, said Health, Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on Friday, January 12.

Inaugurating the National Youth Day programme at the Ramakrishna Mutt, Mr. Rao said the mind of the youth is very fertile and it has good absorption capacity. The curiosity of youth should not be restricted and they should always have the urge to find the truth.

Swami Vivekananda, Mr. Rao said, initiated the Hindu renaissance. In his short life span, he worked towards building a strong youth for the country. To make youth imbibe the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi started the celebration of the reformer’s birth centenary as National Youth Day. “Youth is our greatest asset. If strengthened, nothing can prevent India from becoming super power,” Mr. Rao said.

Director of National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal, B. Ravi; Head of Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre, United Kingdom, Swami Sarvasthananda; and President of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt Swami Jitakamananda also spoke. Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, and Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat K. Anandh were present.

More than 600 students from different colleges too part in the two sessions and a panel discussion on issues related to youth.

Ambedkar Bhavan

Yuvanika Foundation, in association with Mangaluru City Corporation and the Department of Skill Development, celebrated National Youth Day at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Mangaluru. D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, inaugurated the programme. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur spoke about Swami Vivekananda.