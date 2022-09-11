Youth were deliberately kept in dark about social reformers’ messages: Sunil Kumar

V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Kannada and Culture along with D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru South, and Bharath Shetty, MLA of Mangaluru North, participating in a procession during Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebration, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday said successive governments had kept the youth in the dark about the contributions and messages of social reformers, including Brahmashree Narayana Guru, by not incorporating their life and messages in textbooks since Independence.

Speaking after inaugurating the state-level Narayana Guru Jayanti celebrations here, Mr. Kumar said since 1947 teachings and ideals of people like Narayana Guru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Basavanna and others were not incorporated in textbooks. Their life and ideals were still relevant and would have helped in shaping the youth in a better way taking them beyond religion, caste and creed.

The teachings and ideals of these persons were restricted to just few lines in textbooks. “No government has made any concerted effort to include ideals of these great persons in textbooks. There seems to be a deliberate attempt to keep people in the dark about such personalities.” As part of 75th year of Independence Day celebrations, efforts were now on to make the youth aware about these reformers.

The guru and other reformers and philosophers professed equality and worked towards bringing social reforms in society. In doing so, they never brought to fore caste and community they belonged to. “But unfortunately we have restricted these personalities to the caste they belong to. We have done the same with regard to their teachings also,” he regretted.

The Minister said the Kannada and Culture Department has stopped the practice of holding state-level jayantis of 60-odd reformers at Bengaluru. On rotation basis, the Jayantis would be held in different parts of the state to spread their messages to larger sections of society.

People’s representatives in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday ensured that guru’s birth anniversary was celebrated in a meaningful way by organising a colourful procession with tableaux containing messages of the guru, Bhajana troupes and other aspects, he said.

Kudroli PU College Lecturer B. Keshava Bangera delivered a special talk on the guru on the occasion.

Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar led a massive and colourful procession from Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle to TMA Pai Convention Centre with MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty and others.