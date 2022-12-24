Youth urged to come forward to help the needy

December 24, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Asking youth to be aware of the laws related to rights of citizens, Member Secretary of Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) B.G. Shobha said on Saturday that youth should come forward to help the needy to know their rights.

Speaking at the National Consumer Day programme at Besant Women’s College here, Ms. Shobha said the DLSA has been holding programmes to make people aware of Consumer Protection Act and other relevant Acts. The DLSA has a panel of 52 advocates whose services are offered free of cost to women, disabled persons, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and to undertrials.

Youth should not leave the needy unattended. They should bring such persons before the DLSA, who will be in position to help them out. Through Lok Adalats, the DLSA was helping people not just in settling cases pending in the courts but also mediates to prevent litigation among parties.

Earlier, president of Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission K. Prakash spoke elaborately on the working of the district commission.

Besant College principal P. Satish Kumar Shetty also spoke.