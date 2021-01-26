Youth trapped in landslip

MANGALURU

26 January 2021 01:30 IST

A youth from Ujire is suspected to have been trapped under earth following a landslip near a water falls at Bangarapalike village, a remote place on the Western Ghats in Belthangaday taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on Monday.

According to information reaching here, a group of youth came to the village from Ujire on Sunday. On Monday, the group went to the falls. As a youth from the group tried to reach atop the falls, there was a landslip and he is feared trapped in a heap of earth.

A team of Revenue Department personnel, including Malavnthige Village Accountant, has rushed to the spot. The area is part of the Kudremukh National Park and earthmovers cannot reach the place as there is no road connectivity. Rescuers have to manually remove the mud that has fallen on the youth, the local villagers said.

