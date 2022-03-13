Youth transporting milk attacked by wild elephant

A 21-year-old man suffered injury on his head and legs in an attack by a wild elephant in Kollamogru village of Sullia taluk on Sunday.

According to reports reaching here, Guruprasad (21) was transporting milk on his motorcycle to a milk dairy in Ednuru. As he was going by a road passing through a stream, the pachyderm suddenly came across him.

The pachyderm pushed the motorcycle and Guruprasad fell off his vehicle. Even as he rolled down to a ditch, the elephant left the spot. A passer-by helped take Guruprasad to the Government Hospital in Sullia. Then, he was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar said that Guruprasad is out of danger. The department will bear his treatment expenses, he added.

Mr. Kumar said that the stream near the road in Kollamogru is among the water bodies on the fringes of the Kollamogru Reserve Forest that the pachyderms often visit. He denied reports that Guruprasad was dragged for about 100 m by the wild elephant.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport and Sullia MLA S. Angara visited the family members of Guruprasad and assured them of assistance from the Government in getting treatment for the victim.