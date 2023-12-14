GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth stabbed to death in Someshwara

December 14, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old driver of a vehicle running on contract basis with Mangaluru Urban Development Authority was stabbed to death following confrontation with a group that threw empty beer bottles on the road near Joyland school in Someshwara in Ullal police limits on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Varun, and his friend Akshay, a painter, were in an inebriated state, the police said. They confronted Suraj, a lorry driver, and his friend, Raviraj, a manager in a gas agency, who were also in an inebriated state and were throwing empty beer bottles on the road. Varun and Suraj had old enmity.

The four got into a scuffle. Suraj stabbed Varun twice on his left side and once on his chest using a knife. Suraj and Raviraj escaped from the spot.

Varun was taken to K.S. Hegde Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Suraj and Raviraj were arrested within two hours of the offence, the police said.

A case was registered in Ullal police station limits for offences punishable under Sections 302, 341, 504, and 506 of Indian Penal Code

