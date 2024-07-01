GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth should read newspapers to improve knowledge and language, says Khader

Press Day programme was organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at the Patrika Bhavan in Mangaluru

Published - July 01, 2024 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader speaking after inaugurating the Press Day celebration in Mangaluru on Monday, July 1.

Speaker of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader speaking after inaugurating the Press Day celebration in Mangaluru on Monday, July 1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MANGALURU

Mangaluru MLA and Speaker of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader said on Monday, July 1, that youth should inculcate the habit of reading newspapers to improve their knowledge and language.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Press Day programme organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at the Patrika Bhavan in Mangaluru.

Mr. Khader said that he grew with the habit of reading newspapers daily.

Stating that views should not become news, the Speaker said that newspapers have had a greater role to play in sustaining equality and harmonious relations in society. Media should carry forward the same to future generations.

Mr. Khader said that newspapers, in addition to creating awareness, also helped to shape the personality of an individual.

He stressed on the need to hold refresher workshops for journalists and training workshops for upcoming journalists.

The Speaker said that politicians and journalists shared mutual relations which cannot be separated. Politicians too had the responsibility of bridging the society. If politicians are not careful in their conduct and use of language, juniors too emulated the same.

Bhuvaneshwari Hegde, a humour writer, said that if doctors contributed to maintaining the health of people journalists maintained the health of society. Hence, small incidents in society should not be blown out of proportion.

Journalists too should adopt humour in life to come out of stress and write with responsibility without succumbing to any pressure.

Mr. Khader felicitated Taranath Kamath, a nonagenarian newspaper distributor of Mangaluru, on the occasion.

