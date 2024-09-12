‘Youth should commit themselves towards protecting earth and environment’

Calling upon youth to commit themselves towards protecting the earth and the environment, Mangalore University vice-chancellor P.L. Dharma said on Wednesday that the pristine nature of the region should be preserved and passed on to the next generation.

Speaking at Prajna 24 symposium for students of professional courses, organised by the Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt, Mr. Dharma said professional course students who create new products should ensure that those products do not harm the environment. “Each one of us should commit ourselves to take better care of the earth and the environment. If we do it then there is no need for laws to enforce environment protection,” he said. Education should not be restricted to getting marks but to enhance one’s personality, he added.

Asking students to continue learning, S.N. Srinivas, human resource executive and strategist from Hyderabad, said students should pursue courses that they love. While stressing on bringing back values, including respecting and taking care of parents and other elders in the family, he said the younger generation should become role models for the next generation.

Swami Atmashraddhananda, secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Kanpur, said knowledge should be acquired to bring excellence in work and help others. Asking students to live life with empathy, he said students should take up hands on tasks to acqiure new life skills.