Youth should be harbingers of change: Dinesh Gundu Rao

June 23, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at an anti-drug day programme at Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Asking the youth to raise their voice against drug abuse, Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Friday that the youth should be harbingers of change.

Speaking at a programme organised to observe ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023’ at Father Muller Convention Centre here, Mr. Rao said: “Whether drugs or against anything else that is not acceptable by society, you should raise your voice.”

Youth should stop consuming drugs. “Do not keep quiet when you see someone consuming drugs,” he said, and called upon youth to be proactive in informing about such incidents to college administrations, police and district administrations.

The Minister said that there are lacunae in rooting out sale and consumption of drugs. “It (drug abuse) cannot be tackled overnight, it is an ongoing exercise,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the government is concerned about Dakshina Kannada, a region known as a hub of education, where issues of differences among communities were increasingly being highlighted. The government will not accept anybody imposing certain values on people. It is here to bring social harmony and treat everybody equally. “If we have to grow, we have to stay united,” he said.

Staff members and students taking an oath during an anti-drug day programme at Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao being felicitated during at an anti-drug day programme at Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Later, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan administered an oath against drug abuse. Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Richard Aloysius Coelho, felicitated Mr. Rao. MLC and District Congress President K. Harish Kumar was present.

