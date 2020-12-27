Youth Parliament contest in Udupi on Dec. 29

The divisional level Youth Parliament contest being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will be held online in Udupi, one of the four nodal centres in the State, on December 29. Those selected in this process will participate in the State-level contest and later at the national level.

A release from the district youth officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Udupi, here said that Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Karwar were the other three nodal centres chosen for the contest. Udupi centre covers Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga and Udupi districts.

Candidates, aged between 18 and 24, would initially be screened at the district level and two found the best among them would represent the district at the nodal centre level.

Participants may speak either in Kannada or English or Hindi up to State level and would have to speak in Hindi or English at the national level. As such, it would be better if they get prepared in Hindi or English, Youth Officer Wilfred D’Souza said.

As many as 10 each participants representing associations affiliated to Nehru Yuva Kendra and National Service Scheme from Udupi district were eligible from the district to participate at the district level. They may register before December 28.

Topics given for the district level contest are: National Education Policy 2020 will transform education in India; Unnat Bharat Abhiyan-Unleashing the power of communities and using technologies for their upliftment; Unlocking rural economy in the face of new normal and Zero budget natural farming is a boon for farmers.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha would inaugurate the divisional level contest on December 29.

Applications may be obtained from the Nehru Yuva Kendra, B Block, District Office Complex, Rajatadri, Manipal, Ph: 0820-2574992. For details, call the Youth Officer on Ph: 9958325151 or the Accounts Officer on Ph: 8762114883.