Youth held on charges of temple thefts

ADVERTISEMENT

Gangolli police in Udupi district have arrested a 23-year-old man identified as Karunakar Devadiga of Kambadakone on charges of temple thefts in Maravanthe, Kundapur, Byndoor and Kollur.

Police verified the CCTV footage after a theft attempt was reported at Maharajaswamy Sri Varaha Temple, Maravanthe on August 10. As the police grew suspicious of Karunakar’s movements, they took him into custody and questioned. During the questioning, Karunakar admitted to have been involved in theft at Somalingeshwara Temple, Taggarse near Byndoor, Vanadurga Parameshwari Temple, Kergal and other temples in the past. He was produced before the court on Friday. The court then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.