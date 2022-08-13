Youth held on charges of temple thefts

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 23:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Gangolli police in Udupi district have arrested a 23-year-old man identified as Karunakar Devadiga of Kambadakone on charges of temple thefts in Maravanthe, Kundapur, Byndoor and Kollur.

Police verified the CCTV footage after a theft attempt was reported at Maharajaswamy Sri Varaha Temple, Maravanthe on August 10. As the police grew suspicious of Karunakar’s movements, they took him into custody and questioned. During the questioning, Karunakar admitted to have been involved in theft at Somalingeshwara Temple, Taggarse near Byndoor, Vanadurga Parameshwari Temple, Kergal and other temples in the past. He was produced before the court on Friday. The court then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app