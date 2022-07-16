Youth held in road rage incident in Bantwal

The Bantwal Rural police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man from Sajipamooda village in Bantwal on the charges of threatening a government employee and damaging the government car in which two district government officials were travelling to Puttur.

The incident occurred at Thumbe on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Accounts Officer Vidya Nityanand Chimbalkar and Accounting Superintendent Shubha Kumari were travelling to Puttur to attend a meeting in the Puttur Taluk Panchayat Office. The car was being driven by Devadas.

The police said at around 10 a.m. in Thumbe, Mr. Devadas slowed down as a vehicle ahead of them slowed down to negotiate a pothole. As a result, a scooter, which was behind the government car, hit it and the rider Mohammed Shamsuddin, 22, fell down.

As Mr. Devadas stopped the car, Shamsuddin came and blocked the way. He allegedly abused Mr. Devadas and broke a side mirror of the car. He also hit the bonnet of the car.

When people started to assemble, Shamsuddin left the place after allegedly threatening Mr. Devadas, the police said.

On a compliant by Mr. Devadas, the Bantwal Rural police arrested Shamsuddin for offences punishable under Sections 341, 353, 504, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.