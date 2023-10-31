Youth dies as lighting strikes

October 31, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - MANGALURU

A youth named Pramod Shetty, 24, died as lightning struck him when he was reportedly speaking on his mobile phone at Kiradi near Avarse in Udupi district on Sunday night.

Sources said that Shetty, a volleyball player, was speaking on the mobile phone outside his house when lighting struck. He died on the way to a hospital in Brahmavara.

Shetty who was working at a garment shop in Brahmavar is survived by his father, mother and two brothers.

Based on a complaint, Kota police have registered a UDR case under Section 174 of CrPC.