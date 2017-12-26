Youth Cong. workers’ meet in Kaup today

The district-unit of Youth Congress will be organising a party workers’ convention titled “Chaitanya Samavesha” at Kaup in Udupi district on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Vishwas V. Amin, president, District Youth Congress, and Amrit Shenoy, in-charge of Youth Congress, said nearly 10,000 Youth Congress workers from different parts of the district are expected to participate in the convention.

The intention behind holding the convention is to organise youth from the booth-level.

They will also be told about the history of the Congress and also the welfare measures taken by the Siddaramaiah government in the State. There were plans to hold Youth Congress conventions in all the five Assembly constituencies of the district in the coming months. Oscar Fernandes, Rajya Sabha member, will inaugurate the convention. The former Chief Minister, M. Veerappa Moily, Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, would be among the chief guests, they said.

Abdul Aziz Hejmady and Habib Ali, Youth Congress leaders, were present.