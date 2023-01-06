Youth assaulted for speaking to minor girl in Kukke Subrahmanya

January 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

In the first ‘moral policing’ incident of 2023 in Dakshina Kannada, a 12-member group allegedly abducted and assaulted a 20-year-old man after he was found talking to a 17-year-old girl at the KSRTC bus-stand in Kukke Subrahmanya on Thursday evening.

In the complaint to Subrahmanya police, victim Hafeed, a resident of Sampaje Village of Sullia taluk, said he knew the girl, who belonged to another faith and is a PU student, through Instagram and met her a couple of times at Subrahmanya bus-stand.

On Thursday evening, as he was speaking to her, two persons came and took him to a jeep parked nearby. Six more persons joined and they took Hafeed to an old building near Kumaradhara Junction. A total of 12 persons beat him using sticks and one person attempted to stab him. Some of assaulters wore a t-shirt of a local PU college of Subrahmanya. They left the place after threatening his life if he continued his relationship with the girl.

Hafeed filed the complaint after getting admitted to a hospital. The police registered his complaint for offences punishable under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 365 (kidnap), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) of Indian Penal Code.

In a counter-complaint, the girl’s father alleged that Hafeed tried to pull the girl when the latter refused to love the former and share her mobile phone number. She managed to wriggle out from the clutches of Hafeed and escaped. She narrated the incident late on Thursday night, the father said.

The police registered this complaint for the offence punishable under Section 12 (sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Sections 354 (B) (assault of woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.