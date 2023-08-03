HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth arrested in Udupi for scooter stunt

August 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi police have arrested a 19-year-old on the charge of performing stunts on his scooter and endangering the lives of people.

The police gave the name of the youth as Aashiq, a resident of Parkala in Udupi.

On August 2, Aashiq and his friend were seen riding a scooter in a rash and negligent manner and also performing stunts on the road leading to the office of the Deputy Commissioner at Manipal. The two captured the video of their act and posted it on social media.

The police traced the scooter, which is registered in Udupi, and arrested Aashiq. The police are searching for the other youth.

Related Topics

Mangalore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.