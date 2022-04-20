Youth arrested for issuing life threat to student

The police have arrested Mohammed Afzal (20) of Belthangady in connection with a case wherein a death threat was issued through Instagram to Sai Sandesh, a degree student who was confronted in March this year by Muslim degree students of Dayananda Pai Satish Pai Government Degree College after they were barred from writing internal examination as they came in hijab.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Wednesday that a relative of Sai Sandeesh filed a complaint seeking action against those who posted message on Instagram account, “mari_gudi_5”, that threatened the life of Sai Sandesh. The complainant has also sought action in a matter wherein Sai Sandesh received life threats through WhatsApp calls.

The Cyber Economics and Narcotic Crime Police and social media monitoring cell of the city police, Mr. Kumar said, jointly analysed the message and found that “mari_gudi_5” was created by Afzal in the name of his uncle. Apart from issuing a threat to Sai Sandesh, Afzal posted images derogating Shivaji and other popular historical personalities on this account. He is suspected to have opened fake WhatsApp accounts and is said to be active in WhatsApp groups that are posting messages causing communal hatred.

To divert the attention of law enforcement authorities, Afzal was using a foreign SIM for this purpose. Afzal, who has done a computer course after completing his PU, has been active on the social media for the last 18 months. Afzal is suspected to have opened a few fake Twitter accounts too, Mr. Kumar said.

Afzal has been booked under the provisions of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for promoting enmity among communities, impersonation and identity theft, the police said.