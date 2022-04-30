Youth arrested for indecent behaviour in masjid

The Ullal police arrested a 26-year-old man from Nitte in Karkala taluk of Udupi district for his alleged indecent behaviour at a masjid, near Thokkottu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city, on Friday.

The police gave the name of the arrested as Sujith Shetty.

Shetty entered the Thokkottu Huda Juma Masjid at Permannur reportedly drunk in the early hours of Friday. The masjid was holding a religious event and several devotees had gathered at the place.

Shetty has been accused of entering a room in the masjid where Muslim women were offering namaz. Shetty allegedly removed his clothes and asked the women to offer prayers by seeing him. Devotees took him away and handed him to the police, who came to the spot soon after.

On a complaint by the women, the Ullal police registered a case against Shetty for offences under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 448 (trespass), 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 295 A (maliciously insulting religion or religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code.