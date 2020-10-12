Youth arrested for bid to rob woman of valuables

The Vitla Police on Sunday arrested Zubair Ahmed (24), a native of Uttar Pradesh, on the charge of making an attempt to rob a 45-year-old woman of valuables in Meginapete in Vitla Kasba on Friday. The police said that Ahmed, who did wood works in a carpentry shop nearby, did not have income in the last few days. Hence, he planned to loot houses for quick money.

On Friday morning, he entered the house of Lalita (45) when she was doing puja.

After assaulting her and tying her up, Ahmed took away her gold ear-ring. The police recovered the ring the same day as it had fallen a few metres away from the house.

Working on some clues, the police traced Ahmed and arrested him.

The items used by him to assault the woman were seized. Ahmed has been booked under Sections 394, 393 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.