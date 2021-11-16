‘You’re accountable to society too, get vaccinated’

Mangaluru

16 November 2021 00:16 IST

Lokayukta P. Vishwanatha Shetty directs administration to ensure 100% vaccination in Dakshina Kannada

Lokayukta P. Vishwanatha Shetty on Monday said an individual was accountable not just to his family, but to society and hence it was the responsibility of everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccination prevents further spread of the pandemic, he noted.

Chairing a meeting on COVID-19 management and Lokayukta cases here, Justice Shetty said he too has been vaccinated and there were no adverse effects. The district administration should work on the war footing for the next two-three months to ensure every eligible individual in the district was vaccinated, he said.

Justice Shetty noted while 90% eligible persons had received the first dose, 59% had received both the doses in the district. Efforts should be made to cover the remaining 10% with the first dose in the next fortnight and the 41% with both the doses in the coming days. There was no dearth for vaccines in the district with 1.75 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin readily available.

With physical classes resuming in educational institutions, the Education Department should ensure students and staff follow COVID-19 protocol strictly by periodical visits. Zilla Panchayat CEO should submit regular reports in this regard.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions Malleswamy informed the meeting that 3,20,980 students were enrolled in 1,508 schools, including 1,071 government, 315 grant-in-aid, 400 unaided, 11 under Social Welfare Department, 14 for Scheduled Tribes, 11 Navodaya, two Kendriya Vidyalaya, and one Jawahar Navodaya schools in the district. The attendance had been 51% in primary, 69% in higher primary, and 81% in high schools, he said.

When Mr. Malleswamy informed that 210 children have lost either of the parent and five both the parents due to COVID-19, Justice Shetty asked the officials concerned to arrange distribution of compensation to the families immediately.

The Lokayukta warned of initiating action against two staff members of the Mangaluru City Corporation against whom many public complaints were received.

ZP CEO Kumara, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Lokayukta S.P. Kumaraswamy, and others were present.

Earlier, Justice Shetty visited the government primary school at Gandhinagar to verify the COVID-19 protocol implementation. Later, he visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Ayush Block of District Government Wenlock Hospital.