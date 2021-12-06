Young Scientist Award for Srinivas University teacher

Sandhya Shenoy, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry at the College of Engineering and Technology, Srinivas University, Mukka has been conferred with the National Academy of Sciences India (NASI) - Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award for 2021. The award, which carries a citation, a medal and cash prize, was presented at a virtual ceremony on Sunday.

Ms. Shenoy was chosen for her contributions in the field of energy and environmental applications involving thermoelectric and photocatalytic materials, a release issued by Registrar Anil Kumar said.

The NASI is the first science academy of India located in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. It has instituted the award to recognize promise, creativity and excellence in young scientists in India. The number of awards in any year is limited to five and is based on the research work carried out in India.

The Registrar said that Ms. Shenoy has also been awarded certificate of appreciation as in the top 5% highly-cited authors internationally by Royal Society of Chemistry, London. Her research was amongst the top 100 papers published across Royal Society Chemistry (RSC) journals globally in terms of citations in 2020. Her publications were also designated as most popular article and hot article in RSC journals.