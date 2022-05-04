Young Indians signs pact with Alva’s Education Foundation

Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri to work towards nation building and promote youth leadership activities.

MoU was signed between Alva’s Education Foundation Trustee Vivek Alva and Gaurav Hegde,CII Chair, Ashith Hegde Young Indians Mangalore Chair, Sameeksha Shetty YI Co chair, Sharan Shetty YI Sustainable Tourism Chair and Madhukar Kudva Young Indians Yuva chair.

An integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Yi Mangalore has been engaging students under the aegis of YUVA, offering them a platform to work in cross-functional teams with a broad objective of enhancing their leadership skills and giving back to the nation.

Yi has created a platform for young Indians to work towards realising a dream of a developed nation. It has a growing, inclusive membership across all geographies and demographics with over 4000 + direct members in 57 chapters and 30,000 students YUVA member from colleges.

The MoU elaborated integrated action plans for the year 2022 such as accessibility, road safety, innovation, entrepreneurship and learning.

As a precursor to this MoU, students of Alva’s Education Foundation conducted beach cleaning exercise along with young Indians members at Panambur beach recently.