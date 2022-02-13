Young artists will be encouraged: Sunil Kumar

The Kannada and Culture Department will encourage young artists interested in carrying forward the legacy of senior artists, Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar has said.

During his recent meeting with artists of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi at the Tulu Bhavan here, Mr. Kumar said that the department is taking steps to give a stage for young artistes to perform in cultural programmes. Such steps will go a long way in inspiring young artists to continue the legacy of senior artists.

Emphasising on the need for holding cultural programmes, the Minister said that he has asked all districts to hold cultural programmes. Artists should take part in good numbers and join the State Government in making Kannada culture strong. He said he is hopeful of grants from the State Government for the purpose in the forthcoming State Budget.

To a question that the honorarium of ₹2,500 paid to each one of the 11 artists was meagre, Mr. Kumar said that he will urge the State Government to increase the honorarium. He was striving to get the District Ranga Mandira constructed in Mangaluru, he added.

On the programme that the department is proposing to hold to encourage artists and writers from the border areas, Mr. Kumar said that identity cards will be issued to all genuine artists.

Apart from holding cultural programmes to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the department will hold one-day cultural programmes in 10 places of freedom struggle in the State, he said.